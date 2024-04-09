dForce USD (USX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,234.01

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $30.45 million and approximately $5,234.01 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00142573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00016290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008444 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,240,054 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98098939 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $5,801.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

