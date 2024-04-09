Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $487.50 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $487.50 million and approximately $219.74 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00014570 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001531 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,965.36 or 1.00043270 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011106 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00133806 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.05123714 USD and is up 14.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $135,097,616.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.