PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,638 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,450,000 after purchasing an additional 694,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,508 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after purchasing an additional 322,362 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,767. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

