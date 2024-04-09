Caledonia Investments PLC Has $78.56 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Caledonia Investments PLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,750 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 10.6% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $78,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.60. 1,914,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.