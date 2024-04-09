PrairieView Partners LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.22. 228,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

