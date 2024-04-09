Reviewing Vericity (VERY) and Its Rivals

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vericity to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vericity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity Competitors 319 2207 1936 72 2.39

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 53.41%. Given Vericity’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vericity has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.9% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -5.57% -9.13% -1.23% Vericity Competitors 6.21% 13.31% 1.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vericity and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $177.57 million -$9.89 million -16.66 Vericity Competitors $22.40 billion $1.27 billion -25,827.21

Vericity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vericity competitors beat Vericity on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

