PrairieView Partners LLC Decreases Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.13. 81,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

