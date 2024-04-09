PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 196,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

