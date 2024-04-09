The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $30,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.16. 520,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $108.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

