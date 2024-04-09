PrairieView Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $310.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,958. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.35.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

