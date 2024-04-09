PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 1,882 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 97,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.39. 2,641,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.53. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

