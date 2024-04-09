PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.21. 570,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,279. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

