PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 637 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 251,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

