PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 413 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFIV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.