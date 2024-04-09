Vertiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 29,191 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,066 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

Vertiv Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.80. 10,063,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,475,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $88.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,486,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 791.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 82,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Vertiv by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

