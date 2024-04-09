Hemington Wealth Management Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.55. 1,649,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.90 and a 200-day moving average of $309.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

