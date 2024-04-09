Hemington Wealth Management Buys 731 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $71.89. 8,042,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,888,001. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

