AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,989.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.19. 4,234,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

