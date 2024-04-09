Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,782,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,995,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

