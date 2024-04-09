Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,659,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 48,086 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USTB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. 25,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,475. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.