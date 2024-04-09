SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches One Day Volume of $621,368.97

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $17.92 million and approximately $621,368.97 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002607 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.