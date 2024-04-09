Optas LLC Buys 15 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,329,000 after buying an additional 35,529 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,182 shares of company stock valued at $9,809,558. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $714.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $728.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.99. The company has a market capitalization of $316.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.68%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

