PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 21,132 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 46,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 48,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. 840,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,388. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

