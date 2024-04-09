Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Increased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $52,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.