PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 20,260 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 4.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $34,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,782,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

