Hemington Wealth Management Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $985.93. The company had a trading volume of 569,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,149. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $950.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $773.66.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $982.60.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.