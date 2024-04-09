Reik & CO. LLC Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.71. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

