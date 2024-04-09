Reik & CO. LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,816 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up 1.0% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,820. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

