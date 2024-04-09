Evercore ISI Upgrades Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) to Outperform

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUGX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 165,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,410. The company has a market capitalization of $200.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

In other Augmedix news, insider Ian Shakil sold 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $129,895.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,923.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 136,878 shares of company stock valued at $549,173 in the last three months. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 188,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Augmedix by 42.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

