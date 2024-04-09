Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,908 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $550,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 277,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

