Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 265.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 12,475.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,632,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,694 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.00. 5,240,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $167.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

