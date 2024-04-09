Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 195,946 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 798,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 195,946 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $49,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,111,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,946,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.