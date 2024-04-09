Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,537,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 1,216,009 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 160,743.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 321,487 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. 58,360,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,020,469. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

