Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,322. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.