Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $24,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,727. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.72. 653,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,082. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.60.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

