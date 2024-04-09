Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 21,193 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,193 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.4% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $46,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $11,639,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 407,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,539,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,034,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $976,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,024,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,539,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,034,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 972,985 shares of company stock valued at $93,393,755. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,021. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of -174.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

