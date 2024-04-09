Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 3,946 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,727 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $553.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.77. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.