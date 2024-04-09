WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 466,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,858,000 after buying an additional 273,073 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

TMUS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.65. 1,478,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,488. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.01. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $31,723,551.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 692,269,751 shares in the company, valued at $112,673,824,672.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,723,657 shares of company stock worth $931,442,141. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

