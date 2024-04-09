Crypterium (CRPT) Reaches Market Cap of $5.24 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Crypterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $239,319.12 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,797,436 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

