Ethereum Tops One Day Volume of $18.76 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $3,514.98 or 0.05098939 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $422.05 billion and $18.76 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000870 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00068567 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010618 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00023644 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00016290 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015867 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003772 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,465 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “ETHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
