Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Christopher John Killoy Sells 554 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 554 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $26,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher John Killoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Christopher John Killoy sold 3,170 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $148,990.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $164,989.92.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RGR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. 120,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,258. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.