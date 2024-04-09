Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,366,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $240.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,319. The firm has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.31. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.55.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

