Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.69. 2,095,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,356. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

