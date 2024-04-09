Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,143 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 396.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.48.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.80. The company had a trading volume of 901,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

