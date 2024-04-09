Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 228 Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.29% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 54.2% during the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:DPST traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.79. 559,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,772. The company has a market capitalization of $603.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.