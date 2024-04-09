Hemington Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.4% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $109.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

