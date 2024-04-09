Hemington Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,909,000 after purchasing an additional 69,133 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,735. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day moving average is $147.69. The company has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

