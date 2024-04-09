Hemington Wealth Management Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 242,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,589. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

