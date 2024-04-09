SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 7.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 539,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,124,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.39. 11,270,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,594. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $218.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.