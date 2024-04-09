Optas LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Optas LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.94. 966,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

